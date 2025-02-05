As per the IMD report, Mumbai will experience a mainly clear sky, with temperatures ranging between 18 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi is likely to see shallow to moderate fog in the morning, with a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius. Chennai will have fog or mist in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures between 21 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru will witness fog or mist in the early morning, with temperatures ranging from 16 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with haze, with temperatures between 19 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will experience dense fog, with temperatures ranging from 20 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius, while Shimla will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain and temperatures ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, February 4: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

