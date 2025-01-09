The weather in Mumbai and Delhi is expected to be clear today, January 9. Both Mumbai and Delhi are likely to observe temperatures ranging between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius and 9 to 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similarly, Chennai and Bengaluru are also expected to witness clear skies, with temperatures in Chennai between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius, and in Bangalore, it is likely to be between 14 to 26 degrees Celsius. According to weather forecasting agency Windy, the weather in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Shimla is also likely to be clear, with all three cities witnessing strong gust winds on Thursday. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: Delhiites Wake Up to Blanket of Dense Fog As Cold Wave Grips City, Minimum Temperature May Drop to 8 Degrees Celsius (Watch Videos).

