Mumbai will experience broken clouds with temperatures around 24-25°C on Sunday, January 12, providing a pleasant day. Kolkata will see clear skies, making for a sunny day with temperatures near 21°C. Chennai will have broken clouds, with temperatures staying warm at 26-27°C. Bengaluru’s skies will remain overcast, with a temperature of approximately 24°C, offering mild weather. Hyderabad will have broken clouds and temperatures around 23°C. Ahmedabad will see clear skies, with temperatures near 25°C, ideal for outdoor activities. Delhi may experience light rain with cooler temperatures at around 16°C, so it’s best to carry an umbrella. Delhi Weather Today, January 11: Dense Fog Grips National Capital, IMD Predicts Light Rain and Drop in Temperature.

