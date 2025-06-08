Weather conditions across major Indian cities on Sunday, June 8, remain diverse, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain in several regions. Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, while Delhi braces for strong surface winds and a scorching high of 41 degrees Celsius. Chennai may see moderate rain or thunderstorms amid partly cloudy skies, and Bengaluru is likely to receive light rain. Hyderabad is also predicted to get one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Meanwhile, Shimla will remain mainly clear, and Kolkata may experience thunder and lightning later in the day. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City As IMD Issues Red Alert for Next 3 Hours (See Pics and Videos).

