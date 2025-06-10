Weather patterns across India continue to fluctuate on Tuesday, June 10, with the IMD forecasting intense heat in the north and rain in several southern cities. Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, while Delhi is likely to face extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius and strong surface winds during the day. Bengaluru is set for heavy rain under a generally cloudy sky, while Hyderabad may experience thundershowers with strong gusty winds. Chennai may see moderate rain or thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, Shimla will enjoy clear skies, and Kolkata is expected to witness thunder and lightning later in the day. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Green Alert for Maximum City Till June 13, Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall With Thundershowers.

