Weather conditions across major Indian cities remain varied on Friday, June 13, with intense heat, heavy rain, and thunderstorms predicted, according to the IMD. Mumbai is set to witness heavy rainfall under a generally cloudy sky, while Delhi will continue to sizzle with a high of 42 degrees Celsius despite the possibility of thunderstorms. Chennai may receive moderate rain amid partly cloudy skies. Bengaluru is likely to get moderate showers, and Hyderabad may see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Shimla will enjoy a mainly clear sky, whereas Kolkata might experience thunder and lightning development under partly cloudy skies. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heatwave Persists With Temperatures Soaring Above 44 Degree Celsius, No Rainfall Recorded at Major Stations.

