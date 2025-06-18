The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few spots in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. Delhi remains under a yellow alert with expected rainfall and thunderstorms offering relief from a prolonged heatwave on June 18. Bengaluru and Kolkata are forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with Bengaluru under a yellow alert. Chennai is likely to see hazy sunshine with temperatures around 32°C, while Hyderabad will remain cloudy with highs near 28°C. In the north, Shimla is bracing for thunderstorms with cooler temperatures around 20°C. India Weather Update and Forecast: Rain Brings Relief From Heat in Delhi; IMD Predicts More Rainfall in These States.

