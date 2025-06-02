Amid fluctuating temperatures and pre-monsoon activity, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and thunderstorms for several Indian cities on June 2. Mumbai is likely to witness light rain under a generally cloudy sky with a high of 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi may see thunderstorms with rain, while Chennai is expected to experience light showers as temperatures reach 38 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will remain partly cloudy, with the latter facing chances of a thunderstorm or duststorm. Shimla is likely to witness thunder with rain and pleasant weather, whereas Kolkata may see thunder and lightning development under a partly cloudy sky. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Rains: Flood Situation Grim in Northeastern States As Toll Rises to 34; Amit Shah Talks to CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pema Khandu and Prem Singh Tamang.

