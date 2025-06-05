As the monsoon season gradually advances, weather conditions on Thursday, June 5, are set to vary across major Indian cities, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai may experience moderate rain or thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies, while Delhi and Chennai will remain warm with partly cloudy conditions. Bengaluru is likely to see light rain with generally cloudy skies, and Hyderabad could witness thunder and lightning amid partly cloudy weather. Shimla continues to experience cooler temperatures with thunder and rain, and Kolkata faces a chance of thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will range from mild lows to moderately high daytime highs across these regions. Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Warnings of Thunderstorms Accompanied With Lightning and Gusty Wind.

