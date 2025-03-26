On March 26, Mumbai is expected to be sunny and humid, with temperatures reaching 32°C. Delhi will experience extreme heat with a high of 38°C and poor air quality. Chennai will be mostly sunny and very warm at 37°C, while Bengaluru will see a partly cloudy sky with a high of 33°C. Hyderabad is set for hazy sunshine and a scorching 37°C. In Shimla, the temperature will be milder at 26°C with mostly cloudy conditions. Meanwhile, Kolkata will have plenty of sunshine, with temperatures soaring to 35°C.

