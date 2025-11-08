According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall till November 11 due to the prevailing atmospheric circulation over the state's interior regions. In its latest forecast, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that several districts in central and western Tamil Nadu are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain over the next few days. On the other hand, IMD has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, November 8, predicting light rain in the above districts of Maharashtra on Saturday. As per the weather forecasting agency Windy, no rain is predicted for Mumbai and Delhi today. However, Chennai is expected to receive 0.4 to 0.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday, with no rain forecast for Bengaluru. Windy has also projected no rainfall for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla on November 8. Cyclone Montha: Depression From Cyclonic Storm Weakens Over Vidarbha, Triggers Heavy Rains in Telangana, Says IMD (Watch Videos).

