The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for eight Tamil Nadu districts and an Orange alert for ten districts, including Chennai, as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression early on Tuesday, October 21. Meteorologists have said that the system may develop into a low-pressure zone over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday afternoon, October 23, before making landfall between the Tamil Nadu-Andhra coastlines. Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, predicting dry weather in the above districts of Maharashtra. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, no rainfall has been predicted for Mumbai and Delhi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Chennai is expected to receive 0.7 to 9 mm of rainfall on October 22. Similarly, Bengaluru is also likely to receive 0.3 to 8 mm of rain on Wednesday. Windy has predicted 0.2 to 1.6 mm of rain in Hyderabad and no rainfall in West Bengal's capital, Kolkata. That said, light showers of 0.3 mm are expected in Shimla today. Tamil Nadu Rains: CM MK Stalin Reviews Rain Preparedness As IMD Forecasts Intense Downpour for Several Districts (Watch Video).

Mumbai Weather Today, October 22

Delhi Weather Today, October 22

Chennai Weather Today, October 22

Bengaluru Weather Today, October 22

Hyderabad Weather Today, October 22

Kolkata Weather Today, October 22

Shimla Weather Today, October 22

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)