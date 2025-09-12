India’s major cities will see mixed weather conditions on Thursday, September 12. Mumbai is expected to remain hazy with temperatures around 31°C, while Delhi will have partly cloudy skies with highs of 34°C. Chennai is likely to receive rain amid humid conditions, whereas Bengaluru may see light showers with temperatures near 30°C. Hyderabad could witness moderate rain or thunderstorms by evening. Shimla will enjoy cooler, pleasant weather with clear skies at night. Kolkata, however, may experience humid conditions along with patchy rain later in the day. Monsoon activity remains active in parts of southern and eastern India. Punjab Floods Death Toll: 46 People Die As Catastrophic Monsoon Flood Ravages State.

