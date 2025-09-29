On September 29, Mumbai is under an orange alert with heavy rainfall expected, urging residents to exercise caution. Delhi may witness scattered showers and moderate winds, while Chennai sees partly cloudy skies with isolated rain spells. Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain mostly dry with mild temperatures, though occasional showers are possible. Shimla could experience light rain and cooler conditions, and Kolkata is likely to have humid weather with chances of thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to stay updated on local alerts and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas facing heavy rain warnings. Mumbai Rains: Police Urge Citizens To Avoid Visiting Coastal and Low-Lying Areas in View of IMD's Red Alert for City and Suburbs.

Mumbai Weather Today, September 29

Delhi Weather Today, September 29

Chennai Weather Today, September 29

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 29

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 29

Kolkata Weather Today, September 29

Shimla Weather Today, September 29

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)