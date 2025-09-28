Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Mumbai police has requested citizens to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Police said that their officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. "In view of the Red alert issued by IMD across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas," the post read. The maximum city was lashed by heavy overnight rains amid a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency said that parts of South Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai Rains: Water Stock in 7 Lakes Supplying Water to City at 99.46% Capacity, Says BMC; Check Water Stock of Each Lake Here.

Our Officials and Staff Are Alert and Ready To Assist Mumbaikars, Says Mumbai Police

In view of the Red alert issued by IMD across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas. Our officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. Dial 100 / 112 / 103 in case of any emergency.#MumbaiRainAlert… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)