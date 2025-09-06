The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Saturday, September 6. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai. Delhi is expected to receive heavy rains on September 6. On the other hand, weather forecasting service Windy has projected light showers in Chennai and light to moderate rains in Bengaluru. Similarly, Hyderabad is forecasted to receive 0.3 mm of rain, whereas Kolkata is expected to witness light rainfall today. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on September 6. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: Delhi-NCR Braces for Wet Week, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains; Rivers Swell.

