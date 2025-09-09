Monsoon activity continues to influence weather conditions across India on Tuesday, September 9, with several cities expecting rainfall, according to the latest IMD forecast. Mumbai is likely to experience moderate rain under generally cloudy skies, while Delhi faces thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Chennai may see moderate rain or thunderstorms amid partly cloudy conditions, and Bengaluru is expected to have light rain under generally cloudy skies. Hyderabad could witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, whereas Shimla may experience thunder with rain. Kolkata is forecast to have light rain under cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from mild to warm across the region. Weather Forecast Today, September 8: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.