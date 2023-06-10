A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory located in West Bengal's Howrah. As per reports, the blaze erupted in a chemical factory located under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah. A video of the blaze has gone viral on social media. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, so far, there have been no reports of any casualty. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts At Shop Behind New Town City Centre in North 24 Parganas, Two Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Howrah

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a chemical factory located under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/zVJo8Q5av0 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

