A massive fire broke out at a shop behind New Town City Center in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. Video from the spot shows huge amounts of smoke rising from the site. Two fire tenders and police are present on the spot. Further details into the incident is awaited. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Dhayari, Video of Smoke Covering Skies Goes Viral.

West Bengal Fire:

#WATCH | West Bengal: A fire broke out at a shop behind New Town City Center in North 24 Parganas. Two fire tenders and police are present on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sQhtJwhd70 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

