A cafe in West Bengal's Kolkata called 'Cafe Positive' is being solely managed by HIV-positive staff only. Kallol Ghosh, owner of the cafe said that HIV-positive patients are also part of our society. "It will give them employment. I'm planning to open 30 cafes across the country. I appeal to people to visit here," he said.

Check tweet:

