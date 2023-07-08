Voting for the panchayat elections in West Bengal began at 7 am today, July 8. Amid the voting at various booths across the state, a polling booth at Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Coochbehar was allegedly vandalised and the ballot papers were set on fire. Meanwhile, voters across the state were seen standing in a queue outside polling booths to cast their votes for the West Bengal Panchayat Elections. Voting on a total of 63,229-gram panchayat seats, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats and 928 zilla parishad seats are being held today. The counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Polling: Voting Begins on Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad Seats, Voters Queue Up to Cast Their Votes (Watch Videos).

Polling Booth Vandalised in Coochbehar

#WATCH | Polling booth at Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Coochbehar vandalised and ballot papers set on fire. Details awaited. Voting for Panchayat elections in West Bengal began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/m8ws7rX5uG — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

