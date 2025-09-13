A 62-year-old woman had a narrow escape at West Bengal's Bankura railway station after slipping while trying to board a moving train, as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers present at the spot saved her life in time. The incident occurred around 11:09 am on September 12 as the Santragachi-Purulia Rupasi Bangla Express was departing from platform 2. The woman, identified as Sabani Sinha of Purulia, fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Two RPF personnel, approaching from the opposite direction, acted swiftly and pulled her to safety. The dramatic rescue was captured on station CCTV, and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. UP: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Falling Under Moving Train at Aligarh Railway Station, Video of Heroic Rescue Goes Viral.

RPF Officers Save 60-Year-Old Woman from Being Dragged by Moving Train in West Bengal

#OperationJeevanRaksha On 12.09.2025, RPF Post Bankura of Adra Division saved the life of one female passenger aged about 62 yrs. who was fell down while trying to board in T/N- 12883 (SRC-PRR) at Bankura Railway Station. @RPF_INDIA @ADRARAIL @rpfser @serailwaykol pic.twitter.com/UF9yBGnPQ4 — Adra Division (@rpfserada) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Offical X Account of Railway Protection Force Adra at South Eastern Railway). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)