In what seems to be another railway accident, Radhikapur Express collided with a truck in West Bengal's Farakka in the early hours of Monday, December 4. As per news agency ANI, the express train derailed between Dhulianganga and Ballalpur at 01:24 hours. The engine derailed and caught fire soon after the train collided with the truck. It was detached immediately, and the fire was extinguished. No causality was reported. West Bengal Goods Train Collision Video: Two Freight Trains Collide at Bankura's Onda Rainway Station, Rail Operation Halted After 12 Bogies Derail.

Radhikapur Express Train Accident Video:

#WATCH | Farakka, West Bengal: Radhikapur Express collided with a truck. The train derailed between Dhulianganga and Ballalpur at 0124 hrs. The engine derailed and caught fire. It was detached immediately, and the fire was extinguished. No causality was reported. pic.twitter.com/hTgQKDA2Kd — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

