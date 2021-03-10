Western Railway Diverts Routes of Golden Temple Mail, Pashchim Superfast Express:

Passengers kindly take note. Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains of Western Rly, have been affected. @RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/av1uRXneez — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 9, 2021

