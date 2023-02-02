India issued a notice to Pakistan regarding the modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on January 25, 2023. This treaty was signed in September 1960. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the notice was issued to provide opportunity to Pakistan to enter into govt-to-govt negotiation to rectify ongoing material breach of treaty. India has called upon Pakistan to notify suitable date. Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Creating Hurdles in Power Projects, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Indus Water Treaty:

