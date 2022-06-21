BJP leader Pravin Darekar hinted at toppling the Maharashtra government as 35 MVA MLAs are currently camping in Gujarat. "Whatever is right for the people of Maharashtra will be done. Their interest is more important than the power. If it's needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place," said Pravin Darekar, when asked about speculations that BJP will soon stake claims to form govt in the state.

Check Tweet:

