The race for the Prime Ministerial candidate within the India alliance has intensified following a crucial meeting in Delhi. JDU leader Gopal Mandal’s recent statement has added fuel to the fire. Mandal outrightly refused to acknowledge Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. When questioned by the media about the possibility of Kharge being considered for the top post, Mandal expressed his frustration. He quipped, “Who knows Kharge Pharge? We only heard his name from your mouths. Before this, we didn’t even know who Kharge-Pharge were.” Mandal emphasized that Nitish Kumar, a well-known figure across the country, is the preferred choice. Mallikarjun Kharge for PM? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal Proposed Congress Chief's Name for PM Candidate During INDIA Alliance Meeting, Says Raghav Chadha (Watch Video).

Gopal Mandal on Mallikarjun Kharge

