Fasting on Karwa Chauth is a matter of individual choice and a husband cannot label his wife's refusal to fast as "cruelty", Delhi high court has said, while upholding the divorce granted to a couple. The court also said that not performing certain religious duties, or having a different religious belief also do not amount to cruelty. The decision came when the court was hearing a plea by a woman, who challenged a family court's verdict granting divorce to the couple. The divorce was granted after an overall consideration proved that the woman in question "had no respect for the husband and their marital bond." Harassing Husband Publicly, Portraying Him As 'Womanizer' Extreme Cruelty, Says Delhi High Court While Upholding Divorce of Married Couple.

Delhi HC on Karwa Chauth

