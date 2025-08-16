Recently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court said that a wife's occasional refusal to cohabit with her husband does not amount to cruelty under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, unless there is a persistent denial of conjugal relations. In its order, the Madhya Pradesh HC bench of Justice Vishal Dhagat and Justice Ramkumar Choubey further noted that any wife can expect from her husband to be caring towards her and their children and honest about conjugal obligations. The high court observed while dismissing a husband's first appeal, who challenged the family court's decision that had refused to grant him a decree of divorce. Madhya Pradesh High Court Upholds Life Term of Ex-Chemistry Professor Mamta Pathak for Murdering Her Doctor Husband Neeraj Pathak by Electrocution.

Madhya Pradesh HC Dismisses Man's Appeal Againt Family Court

