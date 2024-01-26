On January 13, in Mumbai, a woman was reportedly drugged and raped by a friend on social media. The crime is being looked into by the police in Worli.

The 21-year-old described her "most traumatic experience" of meeting the accused, Heetik Shah, on that fateful night in a heartbreaking Instagram post. She added that the two had only spoken over Instagram up until that point. "Heetik Shah and I went out for drinks and partying in town, starting at place A. After meeting a couple of his friends, we left for Bastian. After some tequila shots, I became intoxicated, feeling anxious and alone at the party", she wrote in the post. She said that she thought she was "roofied," but she was forced to drink more by the accused, which resulted in a blackout episode. The term "being roofied" refers to the act of someone being drugged and then raped or sexually assaulted. Pune Shocker: Casting Director Rapes 21-Year-Old Girl; Threatens to Post Obscene Video on Social Media.

Woman Narrates Traumatic Experience of Sexual Assault in Mumbai

