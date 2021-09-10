ionel Messi scored a hat-trick to overtake Pele as the top international goalscorer in South American football history on Thursday as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia. With this, Messi is South America's top international scorer with 79 goals. pic.twitter.com/psIROjO7Uc — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) September 10, 2021

