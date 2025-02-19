A tragic accident took place in the Sonth Ki Mandi area under the Hari Parvat police station when a bike and a scooty collided. Two brothers were riding the scooty when the crash occurred, leading to the death of one while the other sustained injuries. Another individual was also hurt in the accident. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Local authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Lucknow Road Accident Caught on Camera: Rider Flung Into Air After Speeding Bike Slams Into Car in Indira Nagar, Video Goes Viral.

Bike Collides With Scooty in Sonth Ki Mandi, 1 Dead, 2 Injured (Disturbing Video)

