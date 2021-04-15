A fake post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Issuing a clarification in this regard, the fact check team of the UP government termed the claim as 'Fake' news. The UP CM had tested positive for coronavirus on April 14 following which he went into self-isolation.

Check The Truth in the Tweet Below:

