In a shocking incident, several youths in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district assaulted an elderly Muslim man and cut his beard. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. After the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action and launched a search operation to nab the culprits.

On the complaint of the victim, three youths have been arrested in connection with the crime. As per details by a senior police officer, the main accused is presently detained in jail and further action will be taken in the case.

Take a look at the tweets by Ghaziabad Police:

उक्त वीडियो वायरल के संबंध में पीड़ित की तहरीर पर पूर्व में ही अभियोग थाना लोनी बॉर्डर पर पंजीकृत है मुख्य अभियुक्त वर्तमान में जेल में निरुद्ध है अन्य अभियुक्त गण की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी कर प्रकरण में आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी । बाइट सीओ लोनी pic.twitter.com/1EeZ6h6RUO — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) June 14, 2021

