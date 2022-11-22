The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday said that individuals with less than Rs 8 lakh annual income shall be exempted from income tax. The court has issued notices to the Central government, and the Law and Finance ministries and directed them to respond within four weeks. The petitioner was filed by 82-year-old Kunnur Seenivasan, a member of the Assets Protection Council of DMK.

Read full report here : Exempt All Persons With Less Than ₹8 L Annual Income From Income Tax In The Light Of EWS Criteria : Plea In Madras High Courthttps://t.co/hlc9X8k4UB — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 22, 2022

