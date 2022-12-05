Aaj Tak will be live streaming the exit poll results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in association with Axis My India from 6 pm onwards in Hindi. The exit poll results of Aaj Tak-Axis My India are being live streamed in hindi on the YouTube channel of Aaj Tak. The Aaj Tak-Axis My India exit polls in hindi will indicate who is likely to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Elections for the 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 whereas people of Gujarat voted in two phases with 89 seats going to polls on December 1 and voting on remaining 93 seats concluding today. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are the challengers to the ruling BJP in both the states of Gujarat and Himachal. Watch Aaj Tak-Axis My India exit poll results 2022 live streaming in hindi below. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Check Latest Predictions for State Assembly Election in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Aaj Tak-Axis My India Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming in Hindi:

