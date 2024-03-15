West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress MPs Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Delhi on Friday, March 15, 2024. Dibyendu Adhikari is the brother of West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Koustav Bagchi Joins BJP: Big Jolt to Congress in West Bengal, Estranged Leader Joins Bhartiya Janata Party in LoP Suvendu Adhikari's Presence (Watch Video).

Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

#WATCH | TMC MPs Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari join the BJP, in Delhi. Dibyendu Adhikari is the brother of West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. pic.twitter.com/EsvPucxzwh — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

