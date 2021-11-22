Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aaadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness and contentment after heaving dinner at the house of an autorickshaw driver, Dilip Tiwari, in Punjab's Ludhiana. AAP MP Bhagwat Mann and LOP Harpal Cheema also had dinner at Tiwari's house along with Kejriwal. The Delhi CM wrote, "Dilip Tiwari invited us from the heart to his house for dinner today. His family gave so much love. Very tasty food. I have invited his entire family for having food at my home in Delhi now."

दिलीप तिवारी ने आज दिल से हमें अपने घर खाने पे बुलाया। उनके परिवार ने इतना प्यार दिया। बेहद स्वादिष्ट भोजन। मैंने उनके पूरे परिवार को दिल्ली में अपने घर अब खाने का आमंत्रण दिया। https://t.co/PqCLUue4pm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 22, 2021

"आज Auto/Taxi Drivers के साथ Meeting में दिलीप तिवारी जी ने हमें अपने घर पर खाने के लिए Invitation दिया। हम इनके घर खाने पर आए, बहुत ही स्वादिष्ट भोजन था। मैंने इनके परिवार को Delhi में अपने घर खाने का निमंत्रण दिया है।" - CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/DvZUv1xemk — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 22, 2021

