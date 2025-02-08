AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has lost the high-stakes New Delhi seat in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. The Bhartiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma has emerged as a "giant killer" in the New Delhi assembly seat. Parvesh Verma, the son of another former Chief Minister, won the New Delhi seat by 3,182 votes. Delhi Election Result 2025: Pall of Gloom Seen at AAP Office After EC Trends Indicate BJP Well Above Majority Mark in Delhi Assembly Elections.

Arvind Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat

#ResultsWithNDTV | Former Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat #DelhiElections2025 pic.twitter.com/aKa8xhgC0P — NDTV (@ndtv) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)