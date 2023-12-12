The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, December 12, elected Bhajanlal Sharma for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan. According to the news agency ANI, BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma will be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Notably, Bhajanlal Sharma is a first-time MLA chosen by the saffron party to be the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The development comes after a legislature party meeting of the BJP was underway in Jaipur. Rajasthan CM Likely to Named Today: BJP Legislature Party Meet at 4 PM, Suspense Over New Chief Minister to End.

Bhajanlal Sharma To Be the New Chief Minister of Rajasthan

BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma to be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/72cYEd8u94 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

BJP Names Bhajanlal Sharma As New CM of Rajasthan

#WATCH | BJP names Bhajanlal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/j3awHnmH7k — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

