In a major controversy ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Union Minister and JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh has sparked outrage after a viral video surfaced showing him urging supporters to prevent opposition voters from leaving their homes on polling day. In the clip, Lalan Singh can be heard saying that those voting against the BJP-JDU alliance should not be allowed to step out, a statement that has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. Sharing the video on X, Congress questioned whether the Election Commission would act against Singh or “continue to shield” the ruling alliance. The RJD also condemned the statement, saying it was an assault on the Constitution and democracy. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi in Katihar Rally Questions Tejashwi Yadav’s Silence on Father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Legacy; Slams RJD and Congress (Watch Video).

‘Will EC Act?’ Congress Questions Election Commission After Lalan Singh’s Controversial Remark

मोदी सरकार के मंत्री ललन सिंह का कहना है 👇 जो लोग BJP-JDU के खिलाफ वोट करने वाले हैं, चुनाव के दिन उन्हें घर से निकलने मत दो। • क्या 'निष्पक्ष' चुनाव आयोग इसपर कोई एक्शन लेगा? • या हर बार की तरह BJP-JDU के नेताओं को पुचकारता रहेगा. pic.twitter.com/dpTz0YmrSv — Congress (@INCIndia) November 4, 2025

‘Where Is the Dead Commission?’ RJD Slams EC After Lalan Singh’s Viral Remark on Voters

केंद्रीय मंत्री ललन सिंह चुनाव आयोग की छाती पर बुलडोज़र चढ़ाते हुए कह रहे कि गरीबों को वोटिंग के दिन घर से निकलने नहीं देना है! घर में बंद कर देना है, अगर ज्यादा हाथ पैर जोड़ेगा तो अपने साथ ले जा कर वोट गिराने देना है।कहाँ है मरा हुआ आयोग? pic.twitter.com/BQRMQpAW3H — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 4, 2025

