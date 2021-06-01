BMC Elections 2022 Will Be Held if COVID-19 Situation Remains Under Control, Says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

BMC polls will be conducted next year in January-February if the COVID situation is under control, in case it's not, polls will be postponed: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vWzvqXeLRw — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)