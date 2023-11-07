The voting for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 has begun today at 7 am. Twenty of the 90 Chhattisgarh assembly seats will be voting in the first phase of polls. Over 40 lakh electors will vote across 5,304 polling stations in the first phase. 12 of the 20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, while one is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category. The results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 will be announced on December 3. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Phase 1 Polling Today, BJP Seeking Power Riding on 'Corruption Charges' Vs Congress Banking on Its Welfare Schemes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023

