TS Singh Dep, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, November 18, spoke about the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha polls in the state. Speaking to the media in Ambikapur, TS Singh Deo said Congress will form a government in Chhattisgarh. "The voting percentage is healthy. The average voting percentage may be around 72-73%," he added. The Congress leader also said that the work done by Congress will have a direct impact. "We will win (on my seat)," he added. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Second Phase Polling: Nearly 55.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM, Says EC.

Congress Will Form the Government

#WATCH | Ambikapur: On Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, Deputy CM TS Singhdeo says, "Congress will form the government. The voting percentage is healthy. The average voting percentage may be around 72-73%. The work done by Congress will have a direct impact... We will win (on my… pic.twitter.com/xQfwATwtht — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

