Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, on Monday, December 3, targeted his own party after the party trailed in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, saying the curse of Sanatan Dharma has sunk the Congress party. "This is not lost of Congress party, but Vaampanth, due to some leaders in the party, it is affecting the whole party", "Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party". "This country has never accepted caste-based politics...This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma).", said Krishnam. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results:

#WATCH | On Congress trailing in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics...This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma)." pic.twitter.com/rertLLlzMS — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

