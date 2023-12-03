Bhopal, December 3: The Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 results will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha poll results on its official website. We at LatestLY bring to you the constituency-wise complete list of winners in the Madhya Pradesh elections 2023. The constituency-wise winners’ list will include names of winning candidates of Congress, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), regional parties and independent candidates. The list of winning candidates is not final and will be updated once final Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023 will be declared. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

The BJP and the Congress are the main contenders for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, which is considered a crucial test before the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase on November 17 2023. According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has 5,60,50,925 electorates, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender. More than 2,500 candidates are in the fray for the MP Assembly Election. Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: List of Winning Candidates

Constituency Number Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party
1 Sheopur  Durgalal Vijay BJP
2 Vijaypur
3 Sabalagadh
4 Jaura
5 Sumaoli
6 Morena
7 Dimani
8 Ambah
9 After
10 Bhind
11 Lahar
12 Mehgaon
13 Gohad
14 Gwalior Rural
15 Gwalior
16 Gwalior East
17 Gwalior South
18 Bhitarwar
19 Dabara
20 Sewda
21 Bhander
22 Datia  Rajendra Bharti Congress
23 Karera
24 Pohari
25 Shivpuri
26 Pichhore
27 Kolaras
28 Bamori
29 Guna
30 Chachoda
31 Raghogarh  Jaivardhan Singh Congress
32 Ashok Nagar
33 Chanderi
34 Mungaoli
35 Bina
36 Khurai
37 Surkhi
38 Deori
39 Rehli
40 Naryawali
41 Sagar
42 Banda
43 Tikamgarh
44 Jatara
45 Prithvipur
46 Niwari
47 Khargapur
48 Maharajpur
49 Chandla
50 Rajnagar
51 Chhatarpur
52, Bijawar
53 Malhara
54 Pathariya
55 Damoh
56 Jabera
57 Hatta
58 Pawai
59 Gunnour
60 Panna
61 Chitrakoot
62 Raigaon
63 Satna
64 Nagod
65 Maihar
66 Amarpatan
67 Rampur Baghelan
68 Sirmour
69 Semariya
70 Teonthar
71 Mauganj
72 Deotalab
73 Mangawan
74 Rewa
75 Gurh
76 Churhat
77 Sidhi
78 Sihawal
79 Chitrangi
80 Singarauli
81 Devsar
82 Dhouhani
83 Beohari
84 Jaisinghnagar
85 Jaitpur
86 Kotama
87 Anuppur
88 Pushprajgarh
89 Bandhavgarh
90 Manpur
91 Badwara
92 Vijayraghavgarh
93 Mudwara
94 Bahoriband
95 Patan
96 Bargi
97 Jabalpur East
98 Jabalpur North
99 Jabalpur Cantt
100 Jabalpur West
101 Panagar
102 Sihora
103 Shahpura
104 Dindori
105 Bichhiya
106 Niwas
107 Mandla
108 Baihar
109 Lanji
110 Paraswada
111 Balaghat
112 Waraseoni
113 Katangi
114 Barghat
115 Seoni
116 Keolari
117 Lakhanadon
118 Gotegaon
119 Narsingpur  Prahlad Singh Patel BJP
120 Tendukheda
121 Gadarwara
122 Junnardeo
123 Amarwara
124 Chourai
125 Sausar
126. Chhindwara  Kamal Nath Congress
127 Parasiya
128 Pandhurna
129 Multai
130 Amla
131 Betul
132 Ghodadongri
133 Bhainsdehi
134 Timarni
135 Harda
136 Seoni Malwa
137 Hoshangabad
138 Sohagpur
139 Pipariya
140 Udaipura
141 Bhojpur
142 Sanchi
143 Silwani
144 Vidisha
145 Basoda
146 Kurwai
147 Sironj
148 Shamshabad
149 Berasia
150 Bhopal Uttar
151 Narela
152 Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim
153 Bhopal Madhya
154 Govindpura
155 Huzur
156 Budhni
157 Ashta
158 Icchawar
159 Sehore
160 Narsinghgarh
161 Biaora
162 Rajgarh
163 Khilchipur
164 Sarangpur
165 Susner
166 Agar
167 Shajapur
168 Shujalpur
169 Kalapipal
170 Sonkatch
171 Dewas
172 Hatpipliya
173 Khategaon
174 Bagli
175 Mandhata
176 Harsud
177 Khandwa
178 Pandhana
179 Nepanagar
180 Burhanpur
181 Bhikangaon
182 Badwaha
183 Maheshwar
184 Kasrawad
185 Khargone
186 Bhagwanpura
187 Sendhwa
188 Rajpur
189 Pansemal
190 Barwani
191 Alirajpur
192 Jobat
193 Jhabua
194 Thandla
195 Petlawad
196 Sardarpur
197 Gandhwani
198 Kukshi
199 Manawar
200 Dharampuri
201 Dhar
202 Badnawar
203 Depalpur
204 Indore-1  Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP
205 Indore-2
206 Indore-3
207 Indore-4
208 Indore-5
209 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow
210 Rau  Jitu Patwari Congress
211 Sanwer
212 Nagda-Khachrod
213 Mahidpur
214 Tarana
215 Ghatiya
216 Ujjain North
217 Ujjain South
218 Badnagar
219 Ratlam Rural
220 Ratlam City
221 Sailana
222 Jaora
223 Alote
224 Mandsaur
225 Malhargarh
226 Suwasra
227 Garoth
228 Manasa
229 Neemuch
230 Jawad

The recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls saw a voter turnout of 71.14 percent, with female voters outnumbering male voters in the voting percentage. However, voter turnout decreased by 2.56 per cent from previous assembly polls held in 2018.

The Indian National Congress (INC) formed the government in Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 Assembly Election 2023, with Kamal Nath as the chief minister. However, in March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, making way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had previously served as the state’s chief minister from 2005 to 2018.

