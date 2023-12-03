Bhopal, December 3: The Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 results will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha poll results on its official website. We at LatestLY bring to you the constituency-wise complete list of winners in the Madhya Pradesh elections 2023. The constituency-wise winners’ list will include names of winning candidates of Congress, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), regional parties and independent candidates. The list of winning candidates is not final and will be updated once final Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023 will be declared. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

The BJP and the Congress are the main contenders for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, which is considered a crucial test before the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase on November 17 2023. According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has 5,60,50,925 electorates, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender. More than 2,500 candidates are in the fray for the MP Assembly Election. Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: List of Winning Candidates

Constituency Number Constituency Name Leading/Winning Candidate Party 1 Sheopur Durgalal Vijay BJP 2 Vijaypur 3 Sabalagadh 4 Jaura 5 Sumaoli 6 Morena 7 Dimani 8 Ambah 9 After 10 Bhind 11 Lahar 12 Mehgaon 13 Gohad 14 Gwalior Rural 15 Gwalior 16 Gwalior East 17 Gwalior South 18 Bhitarwar 19 Dabara 20 Sewda 21 Bhander 22 Datia Rajendra Bharti Congress 23 Karera 24 Pohari 25 Shivpuri 26 Pichhore 27 Kolaras 28 Bamori 29 Guna 30 Chachoda 31 Raghogarh Jaivardhan Singh Congress 32 Ashok Nagar 33 Chanderi 34 Mungaoli 35 Bina 36 Khurai 37 Surkhi 38 Deori 39 Rehli 40 Naryawali 41 Sagar 42 Banda 43 Tikamgarh 44 Jatara 45 Prithvipur 46 Niwari 47 Khargapur 48 Maharajpur 49 Chandla 50 Rajnagar 51 Chhatarpur 52, Bijawar 53 Malhara 54 Pathariya 55 Damoh 56 Jabera 57 Hatta 58 Pawai 59 Gunnour 60 Panna 61 Chitrakoot 62 Raigaon 63 Satna 64 Nagod 65 Maihar 66 Amarpatan 67 Rampur Baghelan 68 Sirmour 69 Semariya 70 Teonthar 71 Mauganj 72 Deotalab 73 Mangawan 74 Rewa 75 Gurh 76 Churhat 77 Sidhi 78 Sihawal 79 Chitrangi 80 Singarauli 81 Devsar 82 Dhouhani 83 Beohari 84 Jaisinghnagar 85 Jaitpur 86 Kotama 87 Anuppur 88 Pushprajgarh 89 Bandhavgarh 90 Manpur 91 Badwara 92 Vijayraghavgarh 93 Mudwara 94 Bahoriband 95 Patan 96 Bargi 97 Jabalpur East 98 Jabalpur North 99 Jabalpur Cantt 100 Jabalpur West 101 Panagar 102 Sihora 103 Shahpura 104 Dindori 105 Bichhiya 106 Niwas 107 Mandla 108 Baihar 109 Lanji 110 Paraswada 111 Balaghat 112 Waraseoni 113 Katangi 114 Barghat 115 Seoni 116 Keolari 117 Lakhanadon 118 Gotegaon 119 Narsingpur Prahlad Singh Patel BJP 120 Tendukheda 121 Gadarwara 122 Junnardeo 123 Amarwara 124 Chourai 125 Sausar 126. Chhindwara Kamal Nath Congress 127 Parasiya 128 Pandhurna 129 Multai 130 Amla 131 Betul 132 Ghodadongri 133 Bhainsdehi 134 Timarni 135 Harda 136 Seoni Malwa 137 Hoshangabad 138 Sohagpur 139 Pipariya 140 Udaipura 141 Bhojpur 142 Sanchi 143 Silwani 144 Vidisha 145 Basoda 146 Kurwai 147 Sironj 148 Shamshabad 149 Berasia 150 Bhopal Uttar 151 Narela 152 Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim 153 Bhopal Madhya 154 Govindpura 155 Huzur 156 Budhni 157 Ashta 158 Icchawar 159 Sehore 160 Narsinghgarh 161 Biaora 162 Rajgarh 163 Khilchipur 164 Sarangpur 165 Susner 166 Agar 167 Shajapur 168 Shujalpur 169 Kalapipal 170 Sonkatch 171 Dewas 172 Hatpipliya 173 Khategaon 174 Bagli 175 Mandhata 176 Harsud 177 Khandwa 178 Pandhana 179 Nepanagar 180 Burhanpur 181 Bhikangaon 182 Badwaha 183 Maheshwar 184 Kasrawad 185 Khargone 186 Bhagwanpura 187 Sendhwa 188 Rajpur 189 Pansemal 190 Barwani 191 Alirajpur 192 Jobat 193 Jhabua 194 Thandla 195 Petlawad 196 Sardarpur 197 Gandhwani 198 Kukshi 199 Manawar 200 Dharampuri 201 Dhar 202 Badnawar 203 Depalpur 204 Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP 205 Indore-2 206 Indore-3 207 Indore-4 208 Indore-5 209 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow 210 Rau Jitu Patwari Congress 211 Sanwer 212 Nagda-Khachrod 213 Mahidpur 214 Tarana 215 Ghatiya 216 Ujjain North 217 Ujjain South 218 Badnagar 219 Ratlam Rural 220 Ratlam City 221 Sailana 222 Jaora 223 Alote 224 Mandsaur 225 Malhargarh 226 Suwasra 227 Garoth 228 Manasa 229 Neemuch 230 Jawad

The recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls saw a voter turnout of 71.14 percent, with female voters outnumbering male voters in the voting percentage. However, voter turnout decreased by 2.56 per cent from previous assembly polls held in 2018.

The Indian National Congress (INC) formed the government in Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 Assembly Election 2023, with Kamal Nath as the chief minister. However, in March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, making way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had previously served as the state’s chief minister from 2005 to 2018.