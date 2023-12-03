Bhopal, December 3: The Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 results will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha poll results on its official website. We at LatestLY bring to you the constituency-wise complete list of winners in the Madhya Pradesh elections 2023. The constituency-wise winners’ list will include names of winning candidates of Congress, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), regional parties and independent candidates. The list of winning candidates is not final and will be updated once final Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023 will be declared. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.
The BJP and the Congress are the main contenders for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, which is considered a crucial test before the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase on November 17 2023. According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has 5,60,50,925 electorates, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender. More than 2,500 candidates are in the fray for the MP Assembly Election. Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: List of Winning Candidates
|Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|Leading/Winning Candidate
|Party
|1
|Sheopur
|Durgalal Vijay
|BJP
|2
|Vijaypur
|3
|Sabalagadh
|4
|Jaura
|5
|Sumaoli
|6
|Morena
|7
|Dimani
|8
|Ambah
|9
|After
|10
|Bhind
|11
|Lahar
|12
|Mehgaon
|13
|Gohad
|14
|Gwalior Rural
|15
|Gwalior
|16
|Gwalior East
|17
|Gwalior South
|18
|Bhitarwar
|19
|Dabara
|20
|Sewda
|21
|Bhander
|22
|Datia
|Rajendra Bharti
|Congress
|23
|Karera
|24
|Pohari
|25
|Shivpuri
|26
|Pichhore
|27
|Kolaras
|28
|Bamori
|29
|Guna
|30
|Chachoda
|31
|Raghogarh
|Jaivardhan Singh
|Congress
|32
|Ashok Nagar
|33
|Chanderi
|34
|Mungaoli
|35
|Bina
|36
|Khurai
|37
|Surkhi
|38
|Deori
|39
|Rehli
|40
|Naryawali
|41
|Sagar
|42
|Banda
|43
|Tikamgarh
|44
|Jatara
|45
|Prithvipur
|46
|Niwari
|47
|Khargapur
|48
|Maharajpur
|49
|Chandla
|50
|Rajnagar
|51
|Chhatarpur
|52,
|Bijawar
|53
|Malhara
|54
|Pathariya
|55
|Damoh
|56
|Jabera
|57
|Hatta
|58
|Pawai
|59
|Gunnour
|60
|Panna
|61
|Chitrakoot
|62
|Raigaon
|63
|Satna
|64
|Nagod
|65
|Maihar
|66
|Amarpatan
|67
|Rampur Baghelan
|68
|Sirmour
|69
|Semariya
|70
|Teonthar
|71
|Mauganj
|72
|Deotalab
|73
|Mangawan
|74
|Rewa
|75
|Gurh
|76
|Churhat
|77
|Sidhi
|78
|Sihawal
|79
|Chitrangi
|80
|Singarauli
|81
|Devsar
|82
|Dhouhani
|83
|Beohari
|84
|Jaisinghnagar
|85
|Jaitpur
|86
|Kotama
|87
|Anuppur
|88
|Pushprajgarh
|89
|Bandhavgarh
|90
|Manpur
|91
|Badwara
|92
|Vijayraghavgarh
|93
|Mudwara
|94
|Bahoriband
|95
|Patan
|96
|Bargi
|97
|Jabalpur East
|98
|Jabalpur North
|99
|Jabalpur Cantt
|100
|Jabalpur West
|101
|Panagar
|102
|Sihora
|103
|Shahpura
|104
|Dindori
|105
|Bichhiya
|106
|Niwas
|107
|Mandla
|108
|Baihar
|109
|Lanji
|110
|Paraswada
|111
|Balaghat
|112
|Waraseoni
|113
|Katangi
|114
|Barghat
|115
|Seoni
|116
|Keolari
|117
|Lakhanadon
|118
|Gotegaon
|119
|Narsingpur
|Prahlad Singh Patel
|BJP
|120
|Tendukheda
|121
|Gadarwara
|122
|Junnardeo
|123
|Amarwara
|124
|Chourai
|125
|Sausar
|126.
|Chhindwara
|Kamal Nath
|Congress
|127
|Parasiya
|128
|Pandhurna
|129
|Multai
|130
|Amla
|131
|Betul
|132
|Ghodadongri
|133
|Bhainsdehi
|134
|Timarni
|135
|Harda
|136
|Seoni Malwa
|137
|Hoshangabad
|138
|Sohagpur
|139
|Pipariya
|140
|Udaipura
|141
|Bhojpur
|142
|Sanchi
|143
|Silwani
|144
|Vidisha
|145
|Basoda
|146
|Kurwai
|147
|Sironj
|148
|Shamshabad
|149
|Berasia
|150
|Bhopal Uttar
|151
|Narela
|152
|Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim
|153
|Bhopal Madhya
|154
|Govindpura
|155
|Huzur
|156
|Budhni
|157
|Ashta
|158
|Icchawar
|159
|Sehore
|160
|Narsinghgarh
|161
|Biaora
|162
|Rajgarh
|163
|Khilchipur
|164
|Sarangpur
|165
|Susner
|166
|Agar
|167
|Shajapur
|168
|Shujalpur
|169
|Kalapipal
|170
|Sonkatch
|171
|Dewas
|172
|Hatpipliya
|173
|Khategaon
|174
|Bagli
|175
|Mandhata
|176
|Harsud
|177
|Khandwa
|178
|Pandhana
|179
|Nepanagar
|180
|Burhanpur
|181
|Bhikangaon
|182
|Badwaha
|183
|Maheshwar
|184
|Kasrawad
|185
|Khargone
|186
|Bhagwanpura
|187
|Sendhwa
|188
|Rajpur
|189
|Pansemal
|190
|Barwani
|191
|Alirajpur
|192
|Jobat
|193
|Jhabua
|194
|Thandla
|195
|Petlawad
|196
|Sardarpur
|197
|Gandhwani
|198
|Kukshi
|199
|Manawar
|200
|Dharampuri
|201
|Dhar
|202
|Badnawar
|203
|Depalpur
|204
|Indore-1
|Kailash Vijayvargiya
|BJP
|205
|Indore-2
|206
|Indore-3
|207
|Indore-4
|208
|Indore-5
|209
|Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow
|210
|Rau
|Jitu Patwari
|Congress
|211
|Sanwer
|212
|Nagda-Khachrod
|213
|Mahidpur
|214
|Tarana
|215
|Ghatiya
|216
|Ujjain North
|217
|Ujjain South
|218
|Badnagar
|219
|Ratlam Rural
|220
|Ratlam City
|221
|Sailana
|222
|Jaora
|223
|Alote
|224
|Mandsaur
|225
|Malhargarh
|226
|Suwasra
|227
|Garoth
|228
|Manasa
|229
|Neemuch
|230
|Jawad
The recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls saw a voter turnout of 71.14 percent, with female voters outnumbering male voters in the voting percentage. However, voter turnout decreased by 2.56 per cent from previous assembly polls held in 2018.
The Indian National Congress (INC) formed the government in Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 Assembly Election 2023, with Kamal Nath as the chief minister. However, in March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, making way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had previously served as the state’s chief minister from 2005 to 2018.
