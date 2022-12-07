Initial trends of all 250 wards of Delhi Municipal corporation have now arrived. As per initial trends AAP is leading with 126 seats while BJP is trailing closely with 117 seats. Congress is far behind with 6 seats. Exit polls aired a day after polling predicted that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win big and rule MCD for the first time. MCD Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Secures Lead in 100 Wards, AAP Ahead on 98 Seats; Counting Underway

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)