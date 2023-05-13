The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar got emotional today after the party crossed the majority mark and is inching towards a comfortable win in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. He thanked Congress's high command, leadership, party workers, and people of Karnataka for the mandate. As of now, the grand old party is leading on 131 seats. DK Shivakumar Greets Congress Workers Outside His Bengaluru Residence As Party Races Ahead of BJP in Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 (Watch Video).

DK Shivakumar Gets Emotional:

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

