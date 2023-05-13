Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Saturday greeted the party workers who were gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru as the grand old party surged ahead of BJP and crossed the majority mark in the Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023. Shivakumar, who is in the field from Kanakapura, has taken a massive lead against BJP candidate R Rakesh. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Crosses Halfway Mark in State in Early Trends, Ahead in 115 Seats; BJP Leading in 73 Seats.

DK Shivakumar Greets Congress Workers:

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar greets party workers gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru as the party surges ahead of BJP in Karnataka election results pic.twitter.com/aIN4qyMjqm — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

