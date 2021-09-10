New Delhi, September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav or Vinayak Chaturthi, an 11-day Hindu festival begins today. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and DK Shivkumar, and several other leaders extended greetings to citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. Below are the Ganesh Chaturthi wishes by politicians.

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध किए जा रहे हमारे प्रयासों को विघ्नहर्ता गणेश सफल बनाएं और सभी को सुख एवं शांति प्रदान करें। आइए, हम सब कोविड-अनुकूल व्‍यवहार करते हुए यह त्‍योहार मनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 10, 2021

आपणा सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा. हा शुभ प्रसंग प्रत्येकाच्या जीवनात सुख, शांती, सौभाग्य आणि आरोग्य घेऊन येवो. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021

The blessings of Lord Vinayaka, the remover of obstacles, the harbinger of auspicious times, the purveyor of enlightenment, bring happiness into all your lives this Ganesh Chathurthi and beyond. Om Ganapathi Namaha! pic.twitter.com/VFCkZB6hIm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 10, 2021

Wishing you all abundance of health, success and prosperity on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. While you celebrate with your loved ones, remember to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and stay safe.#HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/CfiIFU64hF — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 10, 2021

